Readings — From the September 2019 issue
From Big Cabin, which was published in July by Coffee House Press.
I like it here in this cabin.
I like looking out the window
at the pond and the trees beyond
and with quiet inside.
Sixty years ago I was a boy
with a baseball glove in Oklahoma,
looking down at it and knowing
I would give it away
and not buy a new one.
