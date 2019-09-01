ARCHIVE / 2019 / September
From the September 2019 issue

Big Cabin

By

From Big Cabin, which was published in July by Coffee House Press.

I like it here in this cabin.
I like looking out the window
at the pond and the trees beyond
and with quiet inside.
Sixty years ago I was a boy
with a baseball glove in Oklahoma,
looking down at it and knowing
I would give it away
and not buy a new one.

More from Ron Padgett:

Art, Sketch September 14, 2016, 8:00 am

Self Help

From How to Be Perfect: An Illustrated Guide, with words by Ron Padgett and illustrations by Jason Novak.

