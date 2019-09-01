Readings — From the September 2019 issue Big Cabin Download Pdf Read Online

Single Page Print Page From Big Cabin, which was published in July by Coffee House Press. I like it here in this cabin.

I like looking out the window

at the pond and the trees beyond

and with quiet inside.

Sixty years ago I was a boy

with a baseball glove in Oklahoma,

looking down at it and knowing

I would give it away

and not buy a new one.

