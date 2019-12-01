Single Page Print Page

For Rebeca López, from Bleeding from All 5 Senses, published this month by White Pine Press. Translated from the Spanish by Cole Heinowitz.

You were born from the sperm of Gérard de Nerval

Right at the base of his scaffold

From his radiant / shattered eyes

From the entrails of his immaculate prophesy

From his strong extraterrestrial mind

From his scarred / singular fate

You blossomed / in search of me

Confronting impossible oceans

Freeing the will from violent squalls

/ By any means /

Just to be able to kiss all my sores

At the winged feet of that same scaffold

From which I too was born