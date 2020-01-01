Readings — From the January 2020 issue
From records of alleged behavior by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, as reported by unaccompanied minors, dating from 2009 to 2014. The A.C.L.U. Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties obtained the complaints from the Department of Homeland Security through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.
Called a child a pig
Called a child an idiot
Called a child a she-male
Told a child that girls came to the United States to contaminate the country with their babies
Told a child to strip to his underwear
Threatened a child with rape
Locked a child in a freezing room in just his boxers
Fed a child frozen ham
Threw a child’s frozen bologna on the ground
Threw a child’s Bible in the garbage
Kneed a child in the stomach
Hit a child in the head with a flashlight
Pulled a child to a standing position by his hair
Lifted a child by the neck and pushed him against a glass structure
Pointed a gun at a child
Tased a child
Threw a child to the ground
Threw two children on top of another child
Stomped on a child
Kicked a child in the ribs
Ran over a child with a CBP vehicle
