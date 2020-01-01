Single Page Print Page

From records of alleged behavior by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, as reported by unaccompanied minors, dating from 2009 to 2014. The A.C.L.U. Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties obtained the complaints from the Department of Homeland Security through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Called a child a pig

Called a child an idiot

Called a child a she-male

Told a child that girls came to the United States to contaminate the country with their babies

Told a child to strip to his underwear

Threatened a child with rape

Locked a child in a freezing room in just his boxers

Fed a child frozen ham

Threw a child’s frozen bologna on the ground

Threw a child’s Bible in the garbage

Kneed a child in the stomach

Hit a child in the head with a flashlight

Pulled a child to a standing position by his hair

Lifted a child by the neck and pushed him against a glass structure

Pointed a gun at a child

Tased a child

Threw a child to the ground

Threw two children on top of another child

Stomped on a child

Kicked a child in the ribs

Ran over a child with a CBP vehicle