Harper’s Index

Percentage of sexually active Americans who say that their “skills in the bedroom” have improved over the past year : 57

Who say that 2019 was their “best year of sex” : 44

Number of years by which the average age of a North or South American nation’s leader has increased since 1950 : 10.5

By which the average age of a European nation’s leader has decreased since then : 2.5

Number of European nations whose leader is 45 years old or younger : 15

Percentage of U.S. Protestants who have “a lot” of confidence in their clergy’s ability to provide useful parenting advice : 49

Of U.S. Catholics who do : 23

Percentage by which the median length of U.S. black Protestant sermons exceeds that of U.S. Catholic homilies : 286

Factor by which evangelical Christian sermons are likelier than those of other Christian traditions to include the phrase “eternal hell” : 3

Average percentage of their fortunes that the twenty richest Americans gave to charity in 2018 : 0.8

Median amount owed by U.S. renters evicted between 2014 and 2016 for failing to pay rent : $1,253

Percentage of those evicted who owed less than $500 : 12

Percentage of U.S. manufacturing jobs that required a bachelor’s degree in 1983 : 14

That required one in 2018 : 31

Projected percentage growth over the next year in the office-chair market : 10

In the gaming-chair market : 30

Chance that an American aged 19 to 34 is prediabetic : 1 in 4

Average percentage by which an obese person contributes more carbon emissions than someone in the “normal-weight” range : 20

Rank of SUVs among contributors to the increase in carbon emissions over the past decade : 2

Rank of the power industry : 1

Percentage of total retail sales made in 2018 that were returned : 10.6

Amount, in tons, of annual carbon emissions that can be attributed to retail returns : 16,500,000

Percentage of American travelers who say they cut back on flying in 2019 for environmental reasons : 38

Percentage of the world’s cities with populations over 500,000 that experience periodic water shortages : 47

Number of people injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand in December : 13

Amount of human skin, in square footage, subsequently ordered by New Zealand from the United States : 516

Factor by which the portion of Americans dying at home has increased since 1972 : 2

Percentage of U.S. school districts in which the portion of Latino teachers equals or exceeds that of Latino students : 0.1

Year in which the NFL first required teams to interview candidates of color for every available head coaching job : 2003

Number of head coaches of color employed by the NFL at the time : 3

Number who are today : 4

Percentage by which men are more likely than women to frame research findings in top scientific journals with positive adjectives : 21

By which the use of a positive adjective in a paper title or abstract increases subsequent citations in those journals : 13

Percentage of Americans who think that the Chinese government is sometimes or very often a source of disinformation : 36

Who think that CNN is : 36

Number of fact-checking organizations that were active in 2014 : 103

That are active today : 225

Rank of Donald Trump among the most admired men in America : 1

Of Barack Obama : 1

March Index Sources

1, 2 72Point Inc (NYC)

3–5 One Earth Future (Broomfield, Colo.)

6–9 Pew Research Center (Washington)

10 Gabriel Zucman, University of California, Berkeley

11, 12 The Eviction Lab (Princeton, N.J.)

13, 14 Nicole Smith, Georgetown University (Washington)

15, 16 Raynor Group (West Hempstead, N.Y.)

17 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta)

18 Faidon Magkos, University of Copenhagen (Denmark)

19, 20 International Energy Agency (Paris)

21 National Retail Federation (Washington)

22 Optoro (Washington)

23 UBS (London)

24 The Nature Conservancy (Arlington, Va.)

25, 26 Middlemore Hospital (Auckland, New Zealand)

27 Haider J. Warraich, VA Boston Healthcare System

28 Washington Post

29–31 Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (Orlando, Fla.)

32, 33 Marc Lerchenmueller, University of Mannheim (Germany)

34, 35 Ipsos (Chicago)

36, 37 Bill Adair, Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

38, 39 Gallup (Atlanta)