May 2024 Issue [Report]
The Life and Death of Hollywood
by Daniel Bessner,
Film and television writers face an existential threat
[Report]
The Life and Death of Hollywood
Film and television writers face an existential threat
by Daniel Bessner,
Daniel Bessner
is a contributing editor at Jacobin and an associate professor at the University of Washington’s Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies. Meagan Day contributed reporting.
Tags
Amazon Apple Computer CBS (Television network) Columbia Pictures Daniel Bessner Digital media Disney Disney+ (Video streaming service) Emily Dickinson Films Hollywood Labor unions Mergers Motion picture actors and actresses Motion picture industry Motion picture studios Netflix New York Times Nicolás Ortega Playwriting Political activity Screenwriters Streaming video Subscription television Television actors and actresses Television broadcasting Walt Disney Company Warner Bros. Washington Post Writers Guild of America