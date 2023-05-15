A “Native American Church” Without Native Americans, with Sierra Crane Murdoch

A “Native American Church” Without Native Americans Issue [Podcast]
A “Native American Church” Without Native Americans
Authenticity, appropriation, good intentions, and profiteering
Do non-indigenous people have a right to perform or practice indigenous rituals? There’s no single answer, as Native Americans are not a monolithic group with a single opinion on the matter. Sierra Crane Murdoch reports on a group of religious organizations that purportedly offer “authentic” ceremonies—run by people with dubious claims to indigenous heritage—and give their participants peyote, a medicinal plant considered a sacrament by many Native Americans.