Get Access to Print and Digital for $23.99.
Subscribe for Full Access
[Podcast]

The DIY Submariner

Adjust
Realizing the eternal dream of journeying into the briny depths—on your own terms
by , ,

Exploring 2,000 feet below the sea’s surface is something only professionals—or billionaires—are able to do. However, the writer Matthew Gavin Frank found Karl Stanley, an eccentric submariner, to take him to the depths in a DIY sub off the coast of Honduras. Frank dived to the bottom of the sea against his own anxieties and explored not only bioluminescence and sharks, but also the sublimity of being “completely quieted” as a writer.

Subscribe to our podcast through iTunesGoogle PodcastsSubstackSoundCloudStitcherDeezer, or Spotify.

Tags

Submarine Submarines (Ships)

More from

The Kissinger Centennial

All about the birthday boy—and Christopher Hitchens’s case against him

The Writers’ Strike, or: the Writers Strike

On the WGA versus the studios and streamers

Tucker Carlson and National Conservatism

On Trumpism after Trump
Adjust
More