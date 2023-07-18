Get Access to Print and Digital for $23.99.
Subscribe for Full Access
[Podcast]

New Books

Adjust
by , , ,

Christopher Carroll, the reviews editor at Harper’s, sits down with the former New Books columnist, Claire Messud, and her successor, Dan Piepenbring, to discuss the history, challenges, and pleasures of the storied column. The three critics go over their influences, the changes in publishing today, and, above all else, the great opportunity the column has given each writer to “go on a walk through your own mind.”

Subscribe to our podcast through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Substack, SoundCloud, Stitcher, Deezer, or Spotify.

More from

New Books

Human Lock, by Vojtěch Kovařík. Courtesy the artist and Mendes Wood DM, São Paolo, Brussels, New York City The title of Jenny Erpenbeck’s new novel, Kairos (New Directions, $25.95), refers…

New Books

The novel form is capacious and elastic, in some instances deployed like a magnifying glass on a water droplet, and in others as a panoramic lens to encompass a vast…

New Books

Left: “Milan Kundera, Prague, 1969,” by Gisèle Freund © The artist. IMEC/Fonds MCC/Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, New York City. Courtesy Galerie Franz Swetec, Düsseldorf. Right: “Rising of Rudé právo,” by…
Adjust
More
| View All Issues |

April 2023

| View All Issues |
Table of Contents
Close
“An unexpectedly excellent magazine that stands out amid a homogenized media landscape.” —the New York Times
Subscribe now
Close
You’ve read one of your two free articles this month. Subscribe for less than $2 an issue.
Close
You’ve read your last free article this month. Subscribe now for only $21.97 to continue reading.

Debug