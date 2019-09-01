Single Page Print Page

From an interview given to talkRADIO on June 25 by Boris Johnson, a former mayor of London and current British M.P. who, at the time of publication, was considered a front-­runner in the race to become the country’s next prime minister.

ross kempsell: Mr. Johnson, thank you so much for joining us on talkRADIO.… What do you do to relax? What do you do to switch off?

boris johnson: I like to paint. I make things.

r.k.: What do you make?

b.j.: I have a thing where I make models. I make buses.

r.k.: You make models of buses?

b.j.: I make models of buses.

r.k.: So, they’re going to be in Downing Street?

b.j.: Well, I don’t make models of buses. I get old wooden crates, right? A box that’s been used to contain two wine bottles. And it will have a dividing thing. And I turn it into a bus and I put passengers … you really want to know this?

r.k.: You’re making buses. You’re making cardboard buses. Okay. That’s what you do to enjoy yourself.

b.j.: No. I paint the passengers enjoying themselves—

r.k.: Okay, great.

b.j.: —on a wonderful bus. Low carbon, of a kind that we brought to the streets of London.

r.k.: If you weren’t Boris Johnson, which other figure from history would you be?

b.j.: Pericles of Athens, because he was a great orator.