Readings — From the February 2020 issue
From actions of hosts and attendees at gender-reveal parties since 2017.
Struck a grandfather in the face with a baseball filled with blue powder
Broke an ankle kicking a football filled with pink powder
Shot the father in the groin with a blue-smoke air cannon
Exploded confetti poppers at the entrance to an Applebee’s and pelted a hostess with menus after being asked to clean up the blue confetti
Set a car on fire after attaching a “burnout kit” to its tires, performing doughnuts, and covering the street in blue fog
Set a lawn on fire and burned party attendees after launching pink fireworks horizontally
Crashed a crop duster in a field after releasing 350 gallons of pink water
Ignited a 47,000-acre wildfire by shooting a Tannerite target filled with blue powder
Detonated a pipe bomb filled with colored powder, blasting shrapnel that killed a grandmother of the baby, whose gender the family has declined to reveal
