From actions of hosts and attendees at gender-­reveal parties since 2017.

Struck a grandfather in the face with a baseball filled with blue powder

Broke an ankle kicking a football filled with pink powder

Shot the father in the groin with a blue-smoke air cannon

Exploded confetti poppers at the entrance to an Applebee’s and pelted a hostess with menus after being asked to clean up the blue confetti

Set a car on fire after attaching a “burnout kit” to its tires, performing doughnuts, and covering the street in blue fog

Set a lawn on fire and burned party attendees after launching pink fireworks horizontally

Crashed a crop duster in a field after releasing 350 gallons of pink water

Ignited a 47,000-acre wildfire by shooting a Tannerite target filled with blue powder

Detonated a pipe bomb filled with colored powder, blasting shrapnel that killed a grandmother of the baby, whose gender the family has declined to reveal