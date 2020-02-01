Readings — From the February 2020 issue
From the 2018 Chapman University Survey of American Fears. The list is included in Fear Itself, by Christopher D. Bader, Joseph O. Baker, L. Edward Day, and Ann Gordon, published this month by NYU Press. Each phenomenon below is followed by the percentage of people who said it made them afraid or very afraid.
|Sexual harassment in the workplace
|7.5
|Whites no longer being the U.S. majority
|9.4
|Sharing a restroom with a transgender person
|9.5
|Extreme animal-rights activists
|11.3
|Extreme environmentalists
|16.4
|Being fooled by fake news
|17.5
|Unfamiliar technology
|17.8
|Antifa
|20.7
|Illegal immigration
|21.5
|Police brutality
|26.6
|Computers replacing people in the workforce
|30.7
|Government use of drones in the U.S.
|32.3
|Government restrictions on firearms
|37.8
|Random mass shootings
|41.5
|Extreme anti-immigration groups
|41.6
|Government tracking of personal data
|46
|Corporate tracking of personal data
|46.3
|White supremacists
|49.3
|Islamic extremists
|49.3
|U.S. involvement in another world war
|51.6
|High medical bills
|52.9
|Global warming and climate change
|53.2
|Corrupt government official
|73.6
