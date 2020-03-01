Single Page Print Page

From lyrics referring to Donald Trump in rap songs catalogued by Genius.com.

Rich

Well-known

Over-tan

Orange

Pink

All-American

High drama

Living large

On the links

On the news

Making big money

Stacking paper

Grabbing tits

Running for office

Not equipped to take this country over

Got a lot of votes

Might actually be the president

Our president

POTUS

Ain’t deserve that position

Got the nukes

Taunting K. Jong

Tweeted something

Arguing about nonsense

Calling favors

Taking dollars from y’all

Trying to build a fucking fence

Building the wall to stop the dope

Making racist remarks

Supporting white supremacists

Spreading that hatred

Fired his chief of staff

Bringing back the Reagan era

Might bring slavery back

The new Hitler

Not as bad as they say he is

Wants to make everything better

Talks real estate

Trying to make America great

My hero