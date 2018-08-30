Single Page Print Page

From incidents of violence among state and national legislators in the United States, compiled by Joanne B. Freeman in The Field of Blood. Freeman is a professor of history and American studies at Yale University. The book will be published this month by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Democrats got drunk and refused to vote on a military spending

bill

A Republican, a Democrat, and a Whig went to the theater, got

drunk, and started a fistfight

Democrats, Republicans, and Whigs knocked over chairs, desks, and inkstands and

began to wrestle

A Republican ripped off a Democrat’s toupee

A Democrat scratched a Democrat

A Republican punched a Democrat

A Democrat punched a Republican

A Whig punched a Whig

A Democrat grabbed a Republican by the throat

A Republican grabbed a Democrat by the throat

A Democrat beat a Republican with a cane a dozen times

A Whig threatened to shoot another Whig who had threatened to kill a bank director

planning to testify before the House

A Democrat drew a pistol on another Democrat, who then demanded

that he pull the trigger

A Whig dueling on behalf of another Whig shot and killed a Democrat

The speaker of the Arkansas House stabbed a Republican who was insulting him with

a bowie knife, killing him, and was then expelled, tried for murder, acquitted,

and reelected