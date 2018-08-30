ARCHIVE / 2018 / September
Readings — From the September 2018 issue

Party Whips

From incidents of violence among state and national legislators in the United States, compiled by Joanne B. Freeman in The Field of Blood. Freeman is a professor of history and American studies at Yale University. The book will be published this month by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Democrats got drunk and refused to vote on a military spending
   bill
A Republican, a Democrat, and a Whig went to the theater, got
   drunk, and started a fistfight
Democrats, Republicans, and Whigs knocked over chairs, desks, and inkstands and
   began to wrestle
A Republican ripped off a Democrat’s toupee
A Democrat scratched a Democrat
A Republican punched a Democrat
A Democrat punched a Republican
A Whig punched a Whig
A Democrat grabbed a Republican by the throat
A Republican grabbed a Democrat by the throat
A Democrat beat a Republican with a cane a dozen times
A Whig threatened to shoot another Whig who had threatened to kill a bank director
   planning to testify before the House
A Democrat drew a pistol on another Democrat, who then demanded
   that he pull the trigger
A Whig dueling on behalf of another Whig shot and killed a Democrat
The speaker of the Arkansas House stabbed a Republican who was insulting him with
   a bowie knife, killing him, and was then expelled, tried for murder, acquitted,
   and reelected

September 2018

September 2018

